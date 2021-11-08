Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $66.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of BIP opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

