Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 1849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

