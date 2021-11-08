Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Raised to C$81.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.40.

Shares of BIP.UN stock opened at C$74.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.99. The firm has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of C$60.35 and a 1 year high of C$74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

