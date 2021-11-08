Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $22.13 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

