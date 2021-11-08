Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,051. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

