BSCView (BSCV) Tops One Day Volume of $28.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, BSCView has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $270,811.74 and $28.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,442.34 or 1.00724255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.56 or 0.07267571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.78 or 0.00807765 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.