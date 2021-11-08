Bunge Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE BG traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.49. 550,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

