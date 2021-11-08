C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. The company is benefiting from favorable market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021, with higher revenues across all segments. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In the first nine months of 2021, C.H. Robinson returned around $663 million to shareholders through dividends ($209 million) and share buybacks ($454 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. However, escalating operating expenses are concerning, partly due to which shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.93.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.