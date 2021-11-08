Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.07. 341,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,334. Cabot has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

