CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 160,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,394. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

