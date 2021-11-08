Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.13 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

