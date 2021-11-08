Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

CCD opened at $33.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

