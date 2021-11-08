California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Saia worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Saia by 1,380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $342.87 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.86 and a 12-month high of $359.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

