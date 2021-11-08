California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.82 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 250,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

