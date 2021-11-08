California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

