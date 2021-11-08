California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,988,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

