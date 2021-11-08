California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,392 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 566,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.65. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

