California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,934 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in KBR by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

