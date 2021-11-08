Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

