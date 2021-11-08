Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 13.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 181,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

