Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 13.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 181,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.64.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
