Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.50

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

