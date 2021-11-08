Canaccord Genuity Raises Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.49. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.