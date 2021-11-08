Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 169,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,963. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

