Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 110,900 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $758.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

