Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCI opened at $5.74 on Monday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $818.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

