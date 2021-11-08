Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 97,000 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.08 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

