Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

