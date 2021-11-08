Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1,968.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 11.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medifast by 269.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $222.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.84. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.89 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

