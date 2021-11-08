Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 82,329 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,329 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

FRT stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

