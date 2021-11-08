Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

