Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $187,000.
Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
