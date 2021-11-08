Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

