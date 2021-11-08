Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.02

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.02 and last traded at C$40.91, with a volume of 71070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Insiders have sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779 over the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.