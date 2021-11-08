Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE:CNNE opened at $35.73 on Monday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.