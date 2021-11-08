Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded to Sell at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.47.

WEED stock traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,255. The stock has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

