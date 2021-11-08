Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEED. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.97.

Shares of WEED stock traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.13. 2,859,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

