Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $140.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

