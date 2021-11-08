Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $465.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day moving average is $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

