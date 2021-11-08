Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 61,637 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 41.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 240.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,842. Accenture plc has a one year low of $235.58 and a one year high of $372.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

