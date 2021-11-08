Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $586,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

