Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 698 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

