Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of GDP opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 90.06% and a negative net margin of 39.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.