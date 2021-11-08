Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Set at C$5.75 by Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has been given a C$5.75 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,112. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,573.27.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

