Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Cardlytics worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $89.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,850,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

