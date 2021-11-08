CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $78,690. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

