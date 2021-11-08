Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,669,425 shares.The stock last traded at $22.94 and had previously closed at $22.97.

CUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 286,576 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 167,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 824.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

