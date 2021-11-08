Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,660. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $349.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

