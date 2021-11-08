Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $17.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.94. The stock had a trading volume of 973,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.70. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

