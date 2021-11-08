Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Shares of V traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.61. 273,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The company has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

