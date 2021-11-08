Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,991.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,839.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,651.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,011.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,409 shares of company stock worth $454,799,117. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

