CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 2.55. CarParts.com has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $92,854.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,811 shares of company stock worth $701,033 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarParts.com (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.